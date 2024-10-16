Tsfg LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 8,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,935,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

