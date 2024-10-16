Tsfg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUB. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,823,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 807,794 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,590,000 after buying an additional 130,803 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 511,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB stock opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.07. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.72 and a twelve month high of $106.30.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

