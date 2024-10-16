Tsfg LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $577.93 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $584.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $557.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

