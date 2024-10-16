Tsfg LLC Purchases 1,992 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

