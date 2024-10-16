Tsfg LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tsfg LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $63.97.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

