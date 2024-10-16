Tsfg LLC Sells 86 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

