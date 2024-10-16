Tsfg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 53.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,048.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,819 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,261.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,612,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,306,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,581.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,132,095 shares of company stock worth $42,890,328 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.6 %

DraftKings stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

