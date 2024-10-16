Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.34 and last traded at $43.24, with a volume of 6932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TPB shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPB

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $108.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Turning Point Brands news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,764.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.