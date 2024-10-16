TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:TFIF opened at GBX 107.20 ($1.40) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Income has a 1 year low of GBX 94.40 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.42). The company has a market capitalization of £801.68 million and a PE ratio of -3,560.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.20.
In related news, insider John Le Poidevin acquired 94,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £99,412.95 ($129,815.81). 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.
