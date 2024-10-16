U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.41 and traded as high as $75.44. U-Haul shares last traded at $74.53, with a volume of 80,542 shares changing hands.
U-Haul Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.09.
U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.20). U-Haul had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U-Haul
About U-Haul
U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than U-Haul
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.