U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.41 and traded as high as $75.44. U-Haul shares last traded at $74.53, with a volume of 80,542 shares changing hands.

U-Haul Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.20). U-Haul had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U-Haul

About U-Haul

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U-Haul by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 112,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 290.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in U-Haul in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U-Haul by 26.1% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in U-Haul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.