Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.97 and last traded at $82.30. 2,565,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,969,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.20.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

The firm has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

