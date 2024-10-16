UGI (NYSE:UGI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 515,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.13. UGI has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,371,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in UGI by 84.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,766 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after buying an additional 1,073,013 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after buying an additional 788,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 631,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

