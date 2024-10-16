United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Shares Up 3.3% – Still a Buy?

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 291,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 433,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Antimony

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $82,966.54. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,125 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.23% of United States Antimony worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

