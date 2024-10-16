United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 1,443,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,908,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $773.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth $184,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

