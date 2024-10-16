UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $922,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.37.

Read Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $554.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $510.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.