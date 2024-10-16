Vail Resorts, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $6.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.61. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2025 earnings at $10.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $10.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN opened at $171.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $165.14 and a 52-week high of $236.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.35.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,547.83. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

