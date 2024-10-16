Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Lowered to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. Valaris has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.80.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valaris will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,450,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,118.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,450,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,118.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,403 shares of company stock worth $4,028,246. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth $28,884,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Valaris by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,283 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 14.7% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 1,452,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,285,000 after acquiring an additional 186,076 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 338.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 182,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,306,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

