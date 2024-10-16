VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13,241.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance
BATS:HYD opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
