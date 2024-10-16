VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,738 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 9.6% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned about 0.30% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $49,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,049,000. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 522,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

