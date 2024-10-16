VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 509,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,049,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.08. 603,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

