Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.1% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,967,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.34. The stock had a trading volume of 59,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

