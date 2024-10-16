Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Lowered by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $249.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $252.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

