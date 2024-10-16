Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $213.28 and last traded at $213.13, with a volume of 9776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.03.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.16.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

