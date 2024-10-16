Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Sunpointe LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sunpointe LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Sunpointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $532.53. The stock had a trading volume of 377,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $537.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

