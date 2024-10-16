Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $192.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

