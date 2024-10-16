Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Shares Down 30.3% – Here’s Why

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 30.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 152,169,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 54,771,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Vast Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.20.

About Vast Resources

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

