VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) vs. Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Head to Head Survey

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and VectivBio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.79 million ($0.92) -0.46 VectivBio $27.34 million 20.97 -$93.74 million N/A N/A

Cognition Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VectivBio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognition Therapeutics N/A -118.11% -84.49% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.3% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of VectivBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectivBio has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cognition Therapeutics and VectivBio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognition Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 VectivBio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognition Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,800.24%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than VectivBio.

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats VectivBio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognition Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About VectivBio

(Get Free Report)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). VectivBio Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. As of June 29, 2023, VectivBio Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.