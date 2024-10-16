Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VECO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.57.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VECO

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.16. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $81,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,608.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 237.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.