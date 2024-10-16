Vertcoin Price Up 4% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $29,548.16 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,541.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00543526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00104851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00234394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00028880 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00028310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00075409 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,493,985 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

