Verum Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Verum Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.87. The stock had a trading volume of 363,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,517. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $193.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

