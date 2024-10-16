Verum Partners LLC Has $13.86 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. 39,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,377. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

