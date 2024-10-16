Verum Partners LLC Has $400,000 Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Verum Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,922,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $648,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 83,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,233. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $964.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

