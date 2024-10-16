Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 1220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

Viridien Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. Viridien had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter.

About Viridien

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

