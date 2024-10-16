Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $279.44 and last traded at $279.30. Approximately 625,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,095,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.81.

Visa Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $523.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

