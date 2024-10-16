Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 6,096 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Veralto worth $58,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VLTO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.24. 180,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.63.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

