Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127,937 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.27% of Sherwin-Williams worth $264,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,143 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $169,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,654,000 after purchasing an additional 496,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 192.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,322,000 after purchasing an additional 258,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

SHW stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.75. 140,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,774. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.74. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.