Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $69.25 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,809 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $69,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,586,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.