Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 11,477 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,217,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $55,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. 12,183,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,652,504. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

