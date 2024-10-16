Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 5,293 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 319,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $39,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMF. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.46. 2,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,858. The company has a market cap of $398.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $93.51 and a twelve month high of $130.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.56.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.
