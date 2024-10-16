Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IAE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,016. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

