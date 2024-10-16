Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IHD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. 43,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,432. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

