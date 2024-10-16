Walken Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Walken token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $1.03 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.75 or 0.00252906 BTC.

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,552,909 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

