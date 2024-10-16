Wanchain Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.40 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00041527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,299,214 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

