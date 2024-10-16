Watsco (WSO.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%.
Watsco Stock Performance
NYSE:WSO.B remained flat at $495.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 160. Watsco has a 52-week low of $364.19 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.77.
Watsco Announces Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Watsco
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Salesforce: Have You Seen The Latest Price Target Upgrade?
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.