WAX (WAXP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.19 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. WAX has a total market cap of $121.11 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,266,735,755 coins and its circulating supply is 3,549,394,274 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,266,394,907.2330737 with 3,549,275,016.377266 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03424831 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $6,845,921.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

