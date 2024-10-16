WD-40 (WDFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

WD-40 has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 61.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Trading Up 0.7 %

WDFC opened at $260.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.12. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $194.09 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WD-40

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.