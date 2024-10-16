Wedbush Comments on Redwood Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Redwood Trust in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwood Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RWT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 50.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.29 million, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,314,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,504,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,937 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 906,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 297,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 21.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 976,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 174,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 127,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

