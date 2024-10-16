Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 3.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 14,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Read Our Latest Report on MAS

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.