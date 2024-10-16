Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $225.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.82 and a 200-day moving average of $220.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,106,760.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

