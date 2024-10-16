Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.32% of UroGen Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 34,537 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 65.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth about $918,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 73.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UroGen Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $287.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.